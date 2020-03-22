Hopper 50th anniversary

Gary and Sue Hopper of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

They play to celebrate their golden anniversary on June 16 with a family trip to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Gary Hopper and Sue Hoff were married March 21, 1970, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha their entire lives.

They have three children: Tammie (Tim Borop), Tiffany (Luke Welling) and Travis (Carmela) Hopper. They have 5 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Gary served in the military from 1968-71, including time in Vietnam from 1970-71. He was home from basic training and told a mutual friend he wanted to date Sue. Their first date was ice skating in Lincoln Park.

Gary retired in 2011 from 45 years with the Painters Union. Sue retired from Aon Hewitt in 2007, and now works part time with BREG Services.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship: Sticking it out when things get tough; accepting each other for who we are.

