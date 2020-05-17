Houte 50th wedding anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert and Judith Houte of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary last month.

Robert Houte and Judy Tyson met at the wedding of a mutual friend. They were married on April 18, 1970, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have resided in Kenosha for all of their lives with the exception of the first year of their marriage, which was spent in Germany where Bob was stationed in the Army.

The couple has four children: Steven (Lisa) Houte of Kenosha, Susan Houte of Kenosha, Janette Houte of Kenosha and Michael Houte of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Bob worked for the Kenosha News for 33 years, retiring in 2013. Judy worked for 27 years at the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, retiring in 2011.

Their advice for a lasting relationship is not looking at it as a 50/50 proposition but giving 100 percent of yourself to your partner.

