Ike and Judy Ricchio of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Ike and Judy Ricchio of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 20, with a reception and dinner at the Fireside Restaurant.

Ike Ricchio met Judy Johnston at Teletype Corp. in Skokie, Ill., where she was working as a lab technician in the Research and Development Lab. When Ike graduated from Marquette University, he was hired by Teletype as an electrical engineer and worked in the same lab as Judy.

They married on Nov. 20, 1971, at Holy Rosary Church, with a reception at Eagles. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have two children: Lisa (Mike) Jerette and Kelly (Malinda) Ricchio. They have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

After Ike left Teletype, he worked in plant engineering at American Motors, retiring in 1988. Judy worked at Manutronics, retiring in 1994.

They are members of St. Peter Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Trust, honesty, respect and communication.

