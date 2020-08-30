Istvanek 60th anniversary

George and Betty Istvanek of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5 with a dinner with family.
George Istvanek met Betty Wood on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 3, 1960, in Racine at Holy Communion Church.
They have lived in Kenosha all their lives. They have three children: Lori Winters of Hales Corners; George Istvanek Jr. of Kenosha; and Ruth (Randy) Thiesfeld of Forest Lake, Minn. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
George worked at AMC and Betty worked at Lakeview Farms.
Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Communication.
