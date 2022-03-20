Jerome and Lisa Franz mark 50th wedding anniversary

Jerome and Lisa Franz of Antioch, Ill., marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, March 18. They plan to renew their vows in June with the pastor who married them 50 years ago.

Jerome Franz was a friend of Lisa Henderson's brother and it was through the brother that Jerome met Lisa. They were married on March 18, 1972, at Shepherd of Lakes Lutheran Church in Grayslake, Ill. They have lived in Antioch for six years.

They have four children: Stacy and Brian Radmer, of Spring Grove, Ill.; Rachel and Bill Taft, of Salem; Jared and Amy Franz, of Burlington; and Alyssa and Jeff Dishno, of Kenosha. They have 10 grandchildren.

Jerome has worked for Exelon in Zion, Ill. Lisa is a working mental health therapist at Rogers Behavioral Health in Kenosha.

They are members of Salem United Methodist Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? God first, love, forgiveness, and communication. Have a date night. He still holds her hand and brings her flowers.

