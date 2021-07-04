Jim and Maryann Eils mark 74th anniversary

Jim and Maryann Eils of Kenosha marked their 74th wedding anniversary on June 28, with a 1 p.m. celebration.

Jim Eils and Maryann Soule were married on June 28, 1947. They have lived in Kenosha for more than 75 years.

They have four children: Patrica (Dave) Flores, Mary Eils, Donna (Grant) Zimany and Bill (Jen) Eils. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jim worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Maryann worked at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Jim, at 98, is a World War II veteran. He still finds time twice a week to have breakfast with the veterans.

Devoted volunteers throughout their lives together it’s been adventure after adventure as they traveled the world together or just raising their family.

They are a shining example to all that if you work hard enough and want it to work, you’ll make it work.

They remain active members of several groups when not spending as much time with family and friends as possible.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship?

Patience’s, understanding each other, communication, honesty, a whole lot of love and selective hearing wouldn’t be a bad idea.

