John and Irene Bashinsky to mark 70th wedding anniversary

John and Irene Bashinsky of Kenosha will mark their 70th wedding anniversary this week. The plan to mark the occasion with a dinner with family.

John Bashinsky asked Irene Simko to a dance at a Fireman's Ball held at the Eagles Club in 1950. They were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kenosha on May 24, 1952. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Carol (Robert) Mohr of Muskego; Linda (Norman) Ziesemer of Kenosha; and Bonnie Ireland of Kenosha. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John was owner/operator of Sheridan Road Liquors until his retirement in 1994. Irene worked in the District Attorney's office, was the clerk of Small Claims Court, as a homemaker, then worked at Sheridan Road Liquors until 1994.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God, love for each other and their family, trust, having many good friends, and a good sense of humor!

