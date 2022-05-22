 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

John and Irene Bashinsky to mark 70th wedding anniversary

  • 0

John and Irene Bashinsky of Kenosha will mark their 70th wedding anniversary this week. The plan to mark the occasion with a dinner with family.

John Bashinsky asked Irene Simko to a dance at a Fireman's Ball held at the Eagles Club in 1950. They were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kenosha on May 24, 1952. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Carol (Robert) Mohr of Muskego; Linda (Norman) Ziesemer of Kenosha; and Bonnie Ireland of Kenosha. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John was owner/operator of Sheridan Road Liquors until his retirement in 1994. Irene worked in the District Attorney's office, was the clerk of Small Claims Court, as a homemaker, then worked at Sheridan Road Liquors until 1994.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God, love for each other and their family, trust, having many good friends, and a good sense of humor!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Randy H. Lyle

KENOSHA—Randy H. Lyle, age 61, a resident of Kenosha died Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence.

Kim Vogel

It is with great sadness, the family of Kim M Vogel, age 65, announce his passing on Wednesday April 27th, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert