John and Maricia Conti mark 50th wedding anniversary

John and Marcia Conti of Kenosha recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children hosted a surprise 50th anniversary party for them at Casa Capri Restaurant.

John F. Conti met Marcia J. Nelson while attending Bradford High School. They were married at on April 15, 1972, at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

They have two children: Kristen (John) Galvin, and Nickolas (Deanna) Conti. They also have six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1969-71. He worked and retired from American Airlines, both in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Marcia worked in the medical field most of her life, retiring from Dr. S. Naik and Dr. D. Pakkala's office after 36 years.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? It's important to have a sense of humor, work on problems together, love one another, and our belief in God.

