John and Theresa Bredican 60th wedding anniversday

John and Teresa Bredican of Bristol will mark their 60th wedding anniversary with a party at 1 p.m. today at Lake Shangri-la Community Center.

John Bredican and Teresa Trusz were grade school sweethearts. On July 9, 1961, John and Terri eloped to Turkey Run, Ind., and on Dec. 2, 1961 they were married at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Chicago. In 1974 they moved out to Lake Shangri-la from the northwest side of Chicago. John grew up in Cicero and Terri grew up in the Austin neighborhood. They have resided in Kenosha for 47 years.

They have two children: Joni and Richie Gniadek of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Linda and Roger Timmons of Salem. They have four grandchildren: Ashley Villup and Andy, of Kenosha; Brandon Gniadek and Jessica, of Burlington; Roger Timmons and Abby, of Burlington and Emily Timmons, of Salem. They have four great-granddaughters: Hadley, Kinsley, Reese and Paige.

John worked at Plunkett Furniture, Joyce Brothers and Cook County Courthouse. Theresa worked as a legal secretary, at Major Hill Insurance, and doing Living Trusts work.

John is known for his $2 bills and for all his jokes and Terri is known for her kindness and always taking care of everyone. They are both known for being the nicest people and having the biggest hearts.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Family is the key to a happy marriage and they said they are very blessed and thankful for their wonderful family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0