Joseph and Edith Robinson mark their 60th wedding anniversary

Joseph and Edith Robinson of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 26, with a reception for family and friends.

Joseph Robinson Sr. met Edith Bahling when Edith’s mother came to visit Joseph’s dad (they were friends). Joseph and Edith were married on May 26, 1962, in Springfield, Ill., by a Justice of the Peace. They have lived in Kenosha for 57 years.

They have four children: Bobbie Johnson of Washington state; Marilyn Johnson of Wisconsin; Joseph Robinson Jr., of Kenosha; and Kathy Robinson, of Sturtevant. They have eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Joseph worked at J&L Enterprises, retiring in 2007. Edith worked at Jelco Bus Company, retiring in 2006.

They are members of Journey Church, and belong to the 50+ group through church. Edith belongs to the Red Hat Club. They were foster parents to 43 children and adopted the last child that they fostered, Kathy Robinson.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? First, place God first in your life. Then you have to have good communication with each other and be best friends.

