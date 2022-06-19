Judith and James Francois of Kenosha mark 65th wedding anniversary

Judith and James Francois of Kenosha marked their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Saturday, June 18.

Jim Francois met Judy Moll at Northland College in Ashland. Jim was in the cafeteria after football practice and noticed Judy at a table. He made eye contact with her and mentioned to one of his teammates how beautiful she was and that he was going to marry that woman.

They were married on June 18, 1957, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They have lived in Kenosha for 62 years.

They have had 11 children: Pat (Sue), of Dunedin, Fla.; Mike, of Sand Springs, Ga.; Tom (Tracy), of DeForest, Wis.; Suzanne, deceased; Andrea, of Kenosha; John, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Julie, of Kenosha; Peter, deceased; Paul, of St. Paul, Minn.; Dan (Kelly), of Lake Geneva; and Brian (Sarah), of Cross Plains, Wis. They have 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Jim was a teacher and coach for 19 years. He retired from Birchwood Meats, a meat processing plant, as the quality assurance director after 25 years in 2001. Judy is the retired CEO of the Francois family and retired pastoral minister at St. Mary's Catholic Church for 30 years.

Judy, while raising 11 children at home, still found time to help others. She was a den mother for Scouts, room mother at St. Mary's Catholic School, and taught religious education for 20 years at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She then became a Pastoral Minister at St. Mary's for over 30 years. "I had no training in some areas of Pastoral Ministry" she says, " but I had real life experience"

Jim was also very actively involved in the community. He was a troop leader with the Boy Scouts, youth football coach, and has served on many boards and committees. He was ordained a Deacon in 1983 serving at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Jim has also been a truck stop chaplain for over 30 years. They served with the the INNs program, parish council, religion education and other activities at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, where Jim served on the endowment board.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God, and trust in one another. Listen carefully and cherish each other, be thankful and laugh together and always remember why you fell in love with each other.

