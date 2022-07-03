Judith and Robert Bernhardt mark 60th wedding anniversary

Judith and Robert Bernhardt of Arbor Vatae, Wis., formerly of Kenosha, marked their 60th wedding anniversary on June 23.

Bob Bernhardt met Judy Myers when he was with some teenage friends playing keep-away with girls’ shoes in a vacant lot near Judy’s friend’s house. They were “going steady” two days later and married after Judy graduated high school four years later.

They were married June 23, 1982, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha by Rev. Raymond Pederson, his first formal wedding ceremony.

Bob and Judy were lifelong residents of Kenosha until they retired and moved to their “cabin” on Mann Lake in Boulder Junction, Wis. They currently live in Arbor Vitae, Wis.

They have two children: Wesley (Jori) Bernhardt, of Kenosha; and Wendy Bernhardt of Oak Creek. They have three grandchildren.

Bob is retired from working for Kenosha Unified School District as a grounds foreman. Judy worked for Jockey, Kenosha Hospital, and retired from Comprehensive Orthopaedics.

They are new members of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Sayner, Wis., and associate members of St. Mary’s Lutheran in Kenosha.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Shortly after their marriage, Bob was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which resulted in many hospitalizations throughout the years. Illness and the stressful times encountered made their love and commitment to each other stronger. It also nudged Judy to return to school for nursing when their kids were a little older.

