Kaminski 50th wedding anniversary

Richard and Patricia Kaminski of Sturtevant marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 30. They celebrated with an eary family road trip to Black Hills, S.D.

Richard Kaminski married Patricia Fliess on Jan. 30, 1971, at John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris Township. They are lifelong residents of the community.

They have three children: Peter Kaminski (deceased); Katie Kaminski of Pleasant Prairie; and Jeanne (Rob) George of Kenosha.

Both are members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Richard served as sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War at Khe Sanh and Con Thien (1968-1969).

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love, trust, faith in God and in one another, and having a good sense of humor.

