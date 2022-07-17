Ken and Mary Leys of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Ken and Mary Leys of Kenosha recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They plan an anniversary celebration trip later this summer.

Ken Leys met Mary Ungermach on a date arranged by friends. They were married on July 1, 1972, and have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Tracy Leys (Tony Tristano) of Kenosha; Kevin Leys (Traci Tibor-Leys) of Pleasant Prairie; and Michael Leys (Laura Leys) of Pleasant Prairie. They have 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ken worked at Tri-Clover, AMC, Walker Mfg and Snap-on Tools, retiring in 2006. Mary worked at Racine Unified, Kenosha Unified and Mt. Zion Preschool, retiring in 2010.

Ken served in the U.S. Army. They are members of New Life Lutheran East (formerly Friedens) Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Trusting in God, and loving and supporting each other.