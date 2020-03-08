Kirby anniversary for March 8

Jim and Linda Kirby of Kenosha, will mark the 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The 1844 Table & Mash, Stella Hotel. A cruise to Alaska is planned for August.

Linda Ibsen had become friends with Jim’ sister Janice after they met in nursing school. She then met Jim in Jim’s mom’s kitchen when he came home on leave from the Marine Corps. Their first date was to Earls Club.

They married on March 28, 1970, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

After eight months in Philadelphia, where Jim finished his tour in the Marines, they have resided in Kenosha.

They have two children: Carrie (Erik) Purins of Alameda, Calif., and Ken (Sarah) Kirby of Kenosha. They have six grandchildren.

Jim retired from the United States Postal Service, working in Kenosha as a letter carrier. Linda retired an LPN at St. Catherine’s Birthing Inn.

Jim was local and state and president of the National Association of Letter Carriers and still is local director of Retirees. Linda was local, state and national president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary. Union activism continues to be very important to them.

Their keys to a successful and lasting marriage: Being each other’s best friend and making all their life decisions together.

