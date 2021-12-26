Knapp-Gardner

Michelle Knapp and Payton Gardner, of Pleasant Prairie have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael and Colleen of Pleasant Prairie. The groom-to-be is the son of Ken and Chris Gardner also of Pleasant Prairie.

The future bride graduated from St. Joseph High School and the Carthage College. She went on to receive her Juris Doctorate from Marquette University Law School.

The future groom graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy and Gateway Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Diesel Technology.

The couple planned a ceremony for Dec. 18, 2021, in Kenosha. They will reside in Trevor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0