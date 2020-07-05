Knudsen 50th wedding anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William and Linda Knudsen of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. A family celebration is planned at a later date.

William Knudsen and Linda Gadwell met at a Dry Dock but didn’t start dating until a few years later. They married on June 27, 1970, in Kenosha at St. James Church.

Lifelong residents of Kenosha, they have three children: Jodi Kelleher (Joe), of Pell Lake; Susan Rondeau of Kenosha; and Michelle Kalfa (Chris) of Kenosha. They have six grandchildren.

William worked at Abbott Laboratory, retiring in 2013. Linda worked at the Barbershop Harmony Society, retiring in 2003.

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship: Humor, respect, trust and compromise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0