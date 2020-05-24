Knudson 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edward and Carol Knudson marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Edward met Carol in fourth grade at Bain School. They were married on May 23, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Their four children — Brent (Michelle) Knudson, Krystin (Dan) Neuens, Kyle (Amanda) Knudson, and Ryan (Amanda) Knudson (and four grandchildren) -- will plan a party for family and friends when celebrations are “safe” again. A trip to the Treasure Island area of Florida, where they first honeymooned, is also pending.

They have lived in Kenosha most of their married life except for eight years when they resided in Florida.

Their advice for a lasting relationship is having a sense of humor and follow the advice in 1 Corinthians 13:4-11: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud....”

