Knudson 50th anniversary
View Comments

Knudson 50th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Edward and Carol Knudson marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Edward met Carol in fourth grade at Bain School. They were married on May 23, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Their four children — Brent (Michelle) Knudson, Krystin (Dan) Neuens, Kyle (Amanda) Knudson, and Ryan (Amanda) Knudson (and four grandchildren) -- will plan a party for family and friends when celebrations are “safe” again. A trip to the Treasure Island area of Florida, where they first honeymooned, is also pending.

They have lived in Kenosha most of their married life except for eight years when they resided in Florida.

Their advice for a lasting relationship is having a sense of humor and follow the advice in 1 Corinthians 13:4-11: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud....”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Frances Bullamore
Obituaries

Mary Frances Bullamore

Mary Frances Bullamore, 84, formerly of Kenosha, late of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Auberge at Oak Village.

Bill Newling
Obituaries

Bill Newling

Bill Newling, 50, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics