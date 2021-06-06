Kuczenski 50th anniversary

Tom and Vicki Kuczenski of Kenosha marked their golden 50th anniversary on June 5. They held a family and friends party at Mason's Restaurant.

Tom Kuczenski met Vicki Allen in 1967 while "scooping the loop" in Downtown Kenosha. Vicki's girlfriend was dating Tom's cousin and they introduced Tom and Vicki to each other.

They were married on June 5, 1971, in Kenosha, at the old St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Tom has lived in Kenosha all his life. Vicki has lived in Kenosha since age 10.

They have two children: Kelli (Jay) Moon of Kenosha, and Michael Kuczenski of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Tom worked at Badger Flow Meter, retiring in 2014. Vicki worked at United Hospital System for 47 years, retiring in 2016.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Remember two words: "Yes, Dear."

