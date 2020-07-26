Lannoye 60th anniversary
Lannoye 60th anniversary

Roger and Lenore Lannoye of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 and plan a family barbecue celebration two days later.

Roger Lannoye met Lenore LaFave at East High School in Green Bay. They married on Aug. 13, 1960, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. They have been residents of Kenosha for 61 years.

They have three children: Robert (Tammy) Lannoye of Mechesney Park, Ill.; Barbara Giles of Kenosha; and David Lannoye of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Roger worked at the lakefront AMC and Chrysler plants until retiring in 1989. He worked at St. Vincent DePaul after retirement. Lenore was a nurse at St. Catherine’s Hospital and left in 1960 after she married.

They have been members of St. James Catholic Church since 1962.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? They believe taking care of one another and talking things over is the key to their long marriage.

