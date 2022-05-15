 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lauren Choi and Eric Lehrke announced their engagement

Choi-Lehrke Engagement

Lauren Choi and Eric Lehrke

Lauren Choi and Eric Lehrke, both of Saint Louis, Mo., have announced their engagement. Lauren is the daughter of Young Ki and Jennifer Choi of Glenview, Ill., and Eric is the son of Scott and Gina Lehrke of Kenosha.

The future bride graduated from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, and Saint Louis College of Pharmacy in Saint Louis, Mo., with her Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed with Express Scripts Pharmacy as a counseling pharmacist in Saint Louis.

Her future groom graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha, and the University of Health Science and Pharmacy in Saint Louis, Mo., with his Doctor of Pharmacy. He is employed at Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis.

Lauren and Eric are currently in the process of planning their celebration.

