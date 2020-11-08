Lenci 70th anniversary

Ramano and Lida Lenci of Kenosha plan to mark their their 70th anniversary with a family gathering today, Nov. 8, at their home.

Although their families were acquainted with each other for several generations, Romano Lenci and Lida Del Frate didn’t meet until after World War II at a showing of an American movie in Lida’s village in Italy.

After a courtship, the couple married in the village of Camigliano, Lucca, Italy on Nov. 19, 1950. They ahve lived in Kenosha for 69 years.

They have three children: Mauro (Carol) Lenci of Kenosha; Dominic (Jeannie) Lenci of Mount Pleasant; and Sandra (Chuck) Ambrosini of Kansasville. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Romano worked for Simmons Mattress and retired from American Motors in 1985. Romano and Lida were the founders/owners of Lenci’s Delicatessen from 1965 to 1983. Lida also worked for Vincent McCall.

They are members of Holy Rosary Parish, the Italian American Club, The Moose Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship?

Strong faith and family. They believe that with faith, hope, love, tolerance and a little luck, all things are possible.

