Lois and John "Andy" Wilson Jr. mark 75th wedding anniversary

Lois and John "Andy" Wilson Jr. of Kenosha marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25.

John "Andy" Wilson Jr. met Lois Witt at a "Dry Dock" dance at Bradford High School. They were married on Jan. 25, 1947, at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have nine children: Catherine Hagen (Ivan), deceased; Dawn Ade (Ken), deceased; Sharon Salas (Oscar), of Kenosha; Marilyn Wilson, deceased; Joan Harris, of Kenosha; Jay Wilson, of Kenosha; Beth Sconzert (James), of Kenosha; Donna Sowden, of Kenosha; and Karen and Ken Ade, of Kenosha. They have 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Andy was owner of Wilson TV and Records for 30 years, was a Century 21 Realty real estate agent for 10 years, and a Chrysler electrician, retiring in 1989. Lois worked at Century 21 Realty, retiring in 1992.

Andy is a member of the Western Kiwanis Club of Kenosha and the Moose Club 286. Lois was a long-time volunteer with the Shalom Center of Kenosha. They are members of St. Mark's Catholic Church. Lately the enjoy visiting with family and friends.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? They always say. "Happiness is being married to your best friend."

