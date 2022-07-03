Louie and Kathleen Carrillo mark 50th anniversary

Louie and Kathy Carrillo of Umatilla, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on July 15.

Louie Carrillo, who had been honorably discharged from the military in February 1970, met Kathleen Vitkus, of Kenosha, within days of his discharge where Kathy, then 21, had a job serving tables. They have been together ever since.

They were married on July 15, 1972, at 2 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha.

On July 15th they will mark their 50th anniversary by repeating and recommitting their love of each other at the First Baptist Church in Umatilla, Fla. The small town of 2,000 people is in Lake County, approximately one hour north of Orlando. The event will be attended by many family members and friends. The ceremony will be followed by a celebration close to their place of residency.

They have three children: Mrs. Vanessa Lynn Fuller, Mrs. Jessica Ann Minnis, and Mrs. Crystal Joy Dunn. They have eight grandchildren. Their love will endure forever.

