Manesis 60th anniversary

In August 1960, George was introduced to the former Georgia Carafotias, who only recently had arrived with her mother from Greece. George's aunt had brought Georgia to his grandparents' home in Rockford, Ill., for lunch. Two days later, after receiving her father's permission, George asked for Georgia's hand in marriage and she accepted. That same week, George returned to Colorado to finish work on his master's degree at the University of Denver. He returned to Rockford in June of 1961 and the couple married at the Greek Orthodox Church in the city on June 18, 1961.