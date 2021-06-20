Manesis 60th anniversary

George and Georgia Manesis celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 18.
In August 1960, George was introduced to the former Georgia Carafotias, who only recently had arrived with her mother from Greece. George's aunt had brought Georgia to his grandparents' home in Rockford, Ill., for lunch. Two days later, after receiving her father's permission, George asked for Georgia's hand in marriage and she accepted. That same week, George returned to Colorado to finish work on his master's degree at the University of Denver. He returned to Rockford in June of 1961 and the couple married at the Greek Orthodox Church in the city on June 18, 1961.
George taught U.S. history at Mary Bradford High School from 1963 to 1996, and was employed after retirement as a teller at the M&I Bank and The Bank of Kenosha from 1997 to 2011. Georgia was employed at Paielli's Bakery from 1983 to 2003. They are enjoying their retirement years.
They have three children: Dr. Mary Manesis Gilbert, of Newton, Mass; Dr. Dimitra Manesis Naylor, of Newburyport, Mass.; and Nick Manesis, a teacher in Chicago. They have six grandchildren.
They say the secret to their success is a total commitment to their marriage vows.