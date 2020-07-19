Marcoe 60th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas and Heidi Marcoe of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at Disney World in Florida some months ago.

Tom Marcoe met Heidi Sonia Kreuger in high school. They married on Aug. 6, 1960, at Saint George Catholic Church (now Saint Elizabeth) in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for more than 60 years.

They have a daughter, Lisa Marcoe Thomas of Kenosha; and three grandchildren: Taryn Thomas of Van Nuys, Calif.; Logan Thomas, of Parker, Colo.; and Mitchell Thomas of Kenosha.

Tom worked for American Motors Corp/Chrysler for 43 years in finance. Heidi worked for Kenosha Unified School District for over 20 years.

They are members of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. Tom served on the AMCU Credit Union Board of Directors for 24 years and also delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Have faith in God, mutual respect, trust, friendship and affection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0