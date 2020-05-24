Marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Matthew Michael Smyth and Victoria Faith Beeson

Robert Thomas Conrad II and Lisa Joy Miilu

Matthew Bryan Menarek and Shannon Marie Grady

Brian Charles Statema and Julie Anne Reuter

Eric Dale Ekkela and April Christeen Cardinal

Lisa Simonia Hunt and Bridget Lee Pucci

Joseph Gilbert Streeter and Rebekah Lynn Llorens

Daniel John Schiavo and Edith Marie Dimaculangan Perez

Michael Lawerence Crawford and Laura Elizabeth Gerber

Robert Clifford Magee and Kayla Marie Roberts

Michael Dennis Zarletti and Amber Beth Clouse

Taylor John Ketterhagen and Gabrielle Marie Goetz

Christopher Wayne Smith and Erin Nicole Schacht

