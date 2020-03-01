McCormick 70th anniversary

Stan and Gen McCormick of Kenosha marked their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18. A celebration for family and friends is planned for the spring.

Stan McCormick met Gen Stulgaitis when Stan coached the Chocolate Shop Girls Baseball Team and Gen played second base.

They were married on Feb. 18, 1950, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. They remember how pretty large snowflakes looked as they walked out of the church.

Both are lifelong residents of Kenosha. They have six children: Sherry McCormick of Kenosha; Kathy Gagliardi of Kenosha; Kevin McCormick of Kenosha; Colleen Craft (Scott), of La Crosse; Jackie Persons (Brad) of Kenosha; and Kelly McCormick (Lisa) of Kenosha. They have 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Stan worked at American Motors/Chrysler Corp. for 39 years, retiring in 1989. He worked as a tool and die maker and supervisor. Gen retired from Madrigrano, Gagliardi and Zievers law office in 1986.

Stan was part of the Bradford track team that won the 1947 state championship. He also played on the school's football and basketball teams. Gen was a Bradford cheerleader for three years and was one of the first girls to earn her "K" letter in sports.