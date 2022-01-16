 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGinley 60th wedding anniversary

Joan and Robert McGinley of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 27. A spring family trip to mark the occasion is planned.

Bob McGinley met Joan Slazes at the courthouse, where Bob was employed. Joan was a legal secretary who made frequent trips there. Bob says, “We met on the courthouse steps and the rest is history.”

They were married on Jan. 27, 1962, at St. Peter Church in Kenosha.

The couple have three children: Kathleen (Tim) Carney of Kenosha; Patricia (John) Dolnik, of Pleasant Prairie; and Mary (Mark )Albrecht, of Brookfield. They have nine grandchildren.

Bob worked for Kenosha County, Kenosha Abstract and Title Company, and retired from the Kenosha County Assessor’s Office in 1995. Joan worked for Hammond & Tennessen Law Firm, Equitable Life Assurance Society and retired from the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office in 1995.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957, assigned to the Army Security Agency stationed in Germany.

They are members of St. Peter Church, and are fans of the Packers, Badgers, Cubs and Brewers.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? “Our faith, a loving family and good friends have all contributed to our successful and lasting relationship.”

