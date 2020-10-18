McGovern 50th

Daniel and Deborah McGovern of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24.

A reception to mark the occasion has been postponed until next year due to COVID-19.

Daniel McGovern met Deborah Lento at a wedding where both had cousins getting married.

They were married on Oct. 24, 1970, at St. Thomas Aquinas in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have four children: Brett (Lori) McGovern, Cory (Terri) McGovern, Kyle McGovern, and Chad (Elizabeth) McGovern, all of Kenosha.

Daniel worked at Dean Foods and Laminated Products, retiring in 2014. Deborah worked at St. Catherine’s Hospital and Abbott Labs, retiring in 2016.

They are former members of St. Thomas Aquinas and are currently members of St. Anne’s Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love, patience and understanding; also the love of family and friends.

