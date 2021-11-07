 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, wedding
0 Comments
alert

Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, wedding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zach and Megan Navin

Zach and Megan Navin

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, were married on Aug. 21, 2021 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Father Roman Stikel and Deacon Jim Francois performed the 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Tom and Patty Mahoney, of Kenosha, and the son of Tim and Jill Navin of Waupaca.

The bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Special Education. She went on to obtain her Masters of Education from Carroll University. She is employed with the Kenosha Unified School District at Nash Elementary School in Kenosha.

The groom graduated from Waupaca High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a Bachelor’s of Public Administration. He went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, obtaining his Masters in Public Administration. He is employed as a Park Systems Supervisor for Waukesha County.

Katie Mahoney, Holly Mahoney, Sara Mahoney, Carli Navin, Kayle Newberry, Kim Jobke and Shannon Johnson were the bridesmaids. Viola Mahoney was the flower girl.

The groomsmen were Brock Navin, Brad Navin, Kevin Lennon, Connor Kiesow, Mitchell Patterson, Jordan Pauls and Jacob Hernandez. Cash Mahoney was the ring bearer. Matt Mahoney, Ryan Smith and Alex Rolfs were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at the Upper East in Kenosha. The couple are planning to honeymoon to Punta Cana at the end of November. They will reside in Eagle, Wis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alecos-Savaglio Wedding
Announcements

Alecos-Savaglio Wedding

Giuseppina Savaglio of Kenosha, and Demetrius Alecos, of Oshkosh, were married on Aug. 21, 2021 at the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert