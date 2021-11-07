Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, wedding

Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, were married on Aug. 21, 2021 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Father Roman Stikel and Deacon Jim Francois performed the 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Tom and Patty Mahoney, of Kenosha, and the son of Tim and Jill Navin of Waupaca.

The bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Special Education. She went on to obtain her Masters of Education from Carroll University. She is employed with the Kenosha Unified School District at Nash Elementary School in Kenosha.

The groom graduated from Waupaca High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a Bachelor’s of Public Administration. He went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, obtaining his Masters in Public Administration. He is employed as a Park Systems Supervisor for Waukesha County.

Katie Mahoney, Holly Mahoney, Sara Mahoney, Carli Navin, Kayle Newberry, Kim Jobke and Shannon Johnson were the bridesmaids. Viola Mahoney was the flower girl.