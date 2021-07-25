MIchael and Linda Strunk 50th anniversary

Michael and Linda Strunk of Kenosha marked their 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 24. They plan to celebrate the occasion with family at a Brewers game in August.

Michael Strunk met Linda Giese while working at Jewel grocery in Kenosha. They were married on July 24, 1971, at St. Casmir Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have two children: Jennifer (the late Anthony) Santelli, of Pleasant Prairie; and Jeff (Carolynn) Strunk of Somers. They have four grandchildren.

Michael worked full time for the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He retired in 2004 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 and Shop Chief. Linda taught first grade at Giese School in Racine until 1977 when she stayed home with her children.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Enjoying life with your best friend!

