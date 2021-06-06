Miletta 70th anniversary

Frank and Shirley Miletta of Kenosha are marking their 70th wedding anniversary on June 13 with a 4 p.m. extended family dinner at Fireside in Kenosha.

Frank Miletta and Shirley Crosetto met at a Kenosha Youth Foundation Friday night dance at age 16. They were united in marriage on June 16, 1951, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have resided in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Michelle (Tom) Blaziewske, Renee (Jim) Brown, and Larry (Chris Iorio) Miletta. They have 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Frank retired from Tri-Clover on Jan. 1, 1993. Shirley retired as a hair stylist from Carol’s Main Street Salon in 2008.

Frank loves working around his yard, baking delicious treats for his family, and staying busy. Shirley enjoys any activity involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship? Love of God, love of family and a lot of laughter.

