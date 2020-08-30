Miller 65th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy and Marv Miller of Pleasant Prairie marked their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13.

Marv Miller and Dorothy Ebener met in the halls of Bradford High School in 1952. They married Aug. 13, 1955, at Bethany Luthean Church and are lifelong Kenosha residents.

The have four children: Tim (now deceased), Tom, Dan and Robin (Todd); six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Marv worked at Johnson Motors for 44 years before retiring, and later at Bruch Funeral Home for many years. Dorothy worked at Simmons Company for several years before starting a family.

They have been members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for 55 years. Marv has been playing the saxophone for 75 years, and has played in many bands including the Kenosha Pops, UW-Parkside Community Band and Reminiscing. He enjoys woodworking and helping family, friends and church with handyman projects.

Dorothy enjoys gardening and is a member of the church ladies’ group. She played volleyball and was on a bowling team with friends for many years.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God and love and respect for each other, family and friends.

