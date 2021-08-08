Moore 50th anniversary

David and Nancy Moore marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 7. A special celebration with their children and grandchildren is planned later this year and a trip to England next year.

David Moore met Nancy Russell in the fall of 1970. David moved to Kenosha and became the minister of music and youth at Temple Baptist Church in Kenosha, where he met Nancy, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, who was the church secretary.

They were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at Temple Baptist Church in Kenosha.

After the wedding, they lived in Abilene, Texas, while David finished college. They have resided in Kenosha for 47 years.

They have three children: Nate and Katheryn Moore in Silver Spring, Md.; Sam Ruseell in Seattle, Wash.; and Elizabeth and Dennis Hoogkamer in Calgary, Albert, Canada.

They have four grandchildren.

David served as a pastor for Kenosha Christian Fellowship, retiring in 2020 after 41 years, and worked for Kenosha Transit as a driver for 27 years, retiring in 2014.

Nancy worked for the Kenosha Library as a clerk and supervising clerk, retiring in 2014 after 19 years.