Morelli 65th wedding anniversary

Benny and Marlene Morelli of Union Grove will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28.

Benny Morelli met Marlene Schattner at a local barn dance. They were married on Jan. 28, 1956, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Union Grove. They have lived in Paris Township since 1956.

They have four children: Mary Morelli, Dolores Morelli, Debbie (Allen) Dawson and Benjie Morelli, all of Union Grove. The have one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Benny worked at AMC/Chrysler and retired in 1989. He also worked at CPI Somers Branch retiring in 2000.

Marlene worked at Callen's Restaurant, where she was a waitress for 28 years. She also worked at the Ben Franklin as a store clerk for 10 years.

Active members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, they both enjoy listening to polka music, and Benny remains a hobby farmer in Paris Township.

Both agree that good communication, a strong faith in God, and family have made their marriage solid.

