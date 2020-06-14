Naber 70th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard and Cecilia Naber of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on June 20. A car parade at 1 p.m. at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie is planned.

Richard Naber met Cecilia Caycedo at Marquette University where Cecilia was studying nursing and Richard was studying mathematics. Richard’s sister, Mary, was also studying nursing and brought Cecilia home for dinner where they met for the first time.

They were married on June 17, 1950, in Bogota, Colombia, South America. Cecilia graduated from Marquette in 1948 and returned to Bogota. Richard graduated in 1950 and traveled there immediately after. They were married just a few days later. They returned to Wisconsin in 1959. They have lived in Kenosha for 20 years.

They have four children: Martha Naber (Lee Glowinski), of Calistoga, Calif.; Jose Naber (LeAnn), of Ammon, Idaho; Helen Naber, of Kenosha; and Christine Naber (Dan Whitlock), of Healdsburg, Calif. They have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Richard worked for the US Dept of Education. He retired in 1989. Cecilia worked as a nurse until she retired in 1989.