Nancy and Nick Huck of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Nancy and Nick Huck of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary this past week by celebrating with family at the House of Gerhard.

Nick Huck met Nancy Hofflander in high school through a mutual friend. Nancy was a junior at Bradford High School and Nick was a senior at St. Joseph High School.

They were married on April 8, 1972, at St. John and Baptist Church in Paris, Wis. Except for two years, Kenosha has been their hometown.

They have two children: Mike (Kerry) Huck of Kenosha, and Katie (Michael) Goins of Kenosha. They have four grandchildren.

Nick worked at American Brass for 22 years, and retired from Insinkerator after 20 years as Director of Plant Engineering. Nancy was a stay at home mom until the kids were older and then worked at various health facilities.

Nancy and Nick are members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Nancy belongs to the Ladies Society of Mount Carmel, and enjoys knitting and volunteering at Kindred Kitties. Nick enjoys working in his yard and golfing. They both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Being there for each other in good times and bad.

