Nelson 50th anniversary

Richard and Lucy Nelson of Kenosha will mark their golden 50th anniversary on June 12th, with a noon family and friends celebration at Lills Park in Bradley, Ill.

Richard Nelson and Lucy Raymer met at a party in high school. They were married on June 12, 1971, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, Ill. They have lived in Kenosha since 1988.

They have two children: Mandy Nelson and Chris Nelson, both of Kenosha; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Richard is retired from the Oak Creek Power Plant. Lucy is retired at church secretary at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Kenosha.

