Nelson 70th anniversary

William and Marilyn Nelson of Pleasant Prairie marked their 70th wedding anniversary on May 23 with a noon family picnic at their daughter’s home.

William Nelson and Marilyn Julius met on a blind date on New Year’s Day 1950 and were going steady two weeks later. They were married on May 19, 1951, at Frieden’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

They have lived in Kenosha all their lives, and have been Florida snowbirds to Lady Lake, Fla., for the last 30 years.

They have four children: Darlene (Drew Atwell) McDaniel of Jacksonville, Fla.; Barbara (Joe) Romano of Somers; Nancy (David) Rupp of Kenosha; and Karen Nelson of Texas. They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

William is retired from WE Energies Racine. Marilyn is retired from WE Energies Kenosha.

They are members of St. Mary Lutheran Church. William served during the Korean War (1951-53) and is a Cubs fan. Marilyn is a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and is a Brewers fan, and belongs to the Red Hat Society. Both are ardent Packer fans.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Divorce was not an option for their generation. Their keys include Love, Faith in God, a good sense of humor, and never going to bed mad.

