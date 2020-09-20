Nelson 70th wedding anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob and Rose Nelson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner party at their home.

Bob Nelson met the former Rose Gallo in 1949 at an Eagles Club dance. They were married at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Rectory on Sept. 9, 1950. They are lifetime Kenosha residents.

They have one son, Larry (Kathy) Nelson, and one daughter, Judy (Allan) Kohlmeier. They also have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bob is the president of Bane Nelson Inc. and Rose is a homemaker. Bob has been involved in the Boy Scouts of America for over 55 years; was a member of Headquarters Battery of the 126th Field Artillery Wisconsin National Guard; Employee Support for the Guard and Reserve; Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Rotary Club, as well as many other organizations over the years. Bob is also a member of a men's prayer group that has been meeting for many, many years. Rose is the area coordinator for the Kenosha/Racine Magnificat and the Magnificat Intercessory Prayer Group. They have been members of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 65 years.

They couple say they have been blessed with a strong love filled with understanding and respect for one another. They say the key to a successful and lasting relationship is faith in God, enjoying each other's company and spending time with family and friends. They thank God for the 70 years they have been together.

