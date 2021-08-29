 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neumann 60th wedding anniversary
0 Comments

Neumann 60th wedding anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Erwin and Frieda Neumann of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2. A celeb ration party is planned at a later date.

Erwin Neumann met Frieda Jeuk in Kenosha through friends. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at Friedens Lutheran Church. They went to Germany for three months for their honeymoon. They have lived in Kenosha for 65 years.

They have two children: Susanne Neumann and Martin Neumann, both of Kenosha.

Erwin is retired from LC Thompsen. Frieda was a homemaker. They love gardening and the Classic Car Club.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Marriage is a partnership. Never go to bed angry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Piper 50th anniversary
Announcements

Piper 50th anniversary

Gary and Kathy Piper of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14 in the presence of most of their original bridal party, famil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert