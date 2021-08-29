Neumann 60th wedding anniversary

Erwin and Frieda Neumann of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2. A celeb ration party is planned at a later date.

Erwin Neumann met Frieda Jeuk in Kenosha through friends. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at Friedens Lutheran Church. They went to Germany for three months for their honeymoon. They have lived in Kenosha for 65 years.

They have two children: Susanne Neumann and Martin Neumann, both of Kenosha.

Erwin is retired from LC Thompsen. Frieda was a homemaker. They love gardening and the Classic Car Club.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Marriage is a partnership. Never go to bed angry.

