Feb. 17, 1969—July 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Aaron W. Schiller, age 53, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Born in Bristol, WI on February 17, 1969, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ellen Schiller. Aaron was a life-long resident of Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School and graduated with a diploma degree in electronics at Gateway Technical College. He then continued his education at Gateway furthering his education in air conditioning and refrigeration.

Aaron was employed as a CNC Operator with Ganton Technologies in Sturtevant, WI.

He enjoyed many hobbies which included fishing and mushroom foraging. Aaron was exceptional at woodworking. Aaron was the kindest and most loving and caring person to his family and friends. We will always remember Aaron’s one-liner jokes that would make all of us laugh.

Aaron will be sadly missed and very much loved by his family. He is survived by his son, Aaron (Melissa) Schiller, Jr.; his grandson, Ashton Schiller; his sisters, Kathy (Larry) Bruno and Mary Ann Schiller; his nephew, Jeremy (Erica) Schiller and his uncle, Wayne Schiller.

Funeral services for Aaron will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kindred Kitties, 614 59th St., Kenosha, WI 53140 or to an animal shelter of choice would be appreciated.

