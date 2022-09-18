1948-2022

KENOSHA—Adeline “Addie” Croeker, 74 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 1, 1948, in Ft. Bend, TX, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Frances (Reyes) Chapa.

Adeline graduated from Oak Creek High School in 1966.

On September 27, 1969, Adeline was united in marriage to James Croeker at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee. James and Adeline lived in South Milwaukee until 2011. They moved to Kenosha in April 2011 and are members of New Life Lutheran Church.

Adeline was employed by Northwestern Mutual for 16 years where she worked in the Actuarial Department. She also worked at Aurora St. Lukes as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Adeline loved to sew quilts for her family, she made covid masks for Aurora Hospital, and knitted hundreds of hats for the Shalom Center. Adeline was an avid reader and loved sketching. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very proud to have been married to a Purple Heart Decorated Vietnam War Veteran for 52 wonderful years. Adeline served on the Board at Spring Meadows for several years.

Adeline will be dearly missed by her husband, James; her children: Robert Croeker and Lisa (Tom) Peters; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Croeker, Sierra Brown, Aaliyah Brown, and Wilton Brown, Jr.; her siblings: Victor Chapa, Maryann (Curt) Harper, Ralph (Sue) Chapa, Diane (Dell) Wilson, and Paul Chapa. Also, special goddaughter, Cynthia (Chapa) Harvey; many friends, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents Adeline was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Chapa.

Visitation for Adeline will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

