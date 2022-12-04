Adrian A. and Elliana A. De La Rosa-Ruvalcaba

Jan. 24-Nov. 18, 2022 & Oct. 19, 2018—Nov. 19, 2022

KENOSHA—Adrian A. De La Rosa-Ruvalcaba, 4 years old entered eternal life on November 19, 2022 and his sissy Elliana A. Ruvalcaba, 9 months entered eternal life on November 18, 2022.

Adrian was born October 19, 2018 and Elliana was born January 24, 2022 to Jose Ruvalcaba-Martinez and Krystal De La Rosa-Ruvalcaba.

Adrian was a boy of few words but impacted the lives of many people. He had a smile that could light the darkest room up and bring joy to everyone who met him. He loved his chicken nuggets and iPad. He started soccer in 2022 and made his mommy and daddy proud with every game and practice he played in. Some of his favorite things to do were to wrestle, play with his dinosaurs, play games on the iPad, Watch and make TikTok’s, he loved to take pictures of not only himself but all of his family members and anything that caught his attention. He loved playing and yelling with all of his cousins, aunts and uncles. Adrian always protected his sissy and will forever be his sister’s keeper.

Elliana was the most happy and smiley baby you could ever meet. She loved being around people and getting all the attention that she could. She was her big brother’s audience; she could watch and laugh at him all day. Food was her passion, anything food related Ellie loved. Elliana didn’t get to learn how to talk but growling at everyone was her own little form of communicating. Minions was her favorite movie to watch but nothing beat watching her big brother. Elliana and Adrian were the light of many people’s lives, they will forever be our babies and we will always miss them.

Adrian and Elliana are survived by their parents, grandparents Armando Sr. and Jessica De La Rosa, Antonio Ruvalcaba and Maria Martinez, their aunts and uncles Dulce (Michael) Guzman, Isabella (Jesus Flores) Reyes, Angel (Diana Ortega) Ruvalcaba, Omar Ruvalcaba, Isaac Ruvalcaba, Armando Jr. De La Rosa, Serena De La Rosa and Jasmine De La Rosa and their cousins Jailene Flores, Alexander Guzman, Jonathan Guzman, Dalary Guzman and Santiago Ruvalcaba.

They are preceded in death by Benancio and Marta Reyes, Sara and Guadeloupe De La Rosa, Juana Gallegos and Guillermo Ruvalcaba.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 5th at 5:00 p.m. at Racine Family Worship Center (1846 Mead st Racine). Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Adrian and Elliana’s

Online Memorial Book