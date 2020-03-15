Aerielle Suzanne McManus, age 27, had completed her life journey on February 24th, 2020. When you ask someone what Aerielle was like, the response will be the same. They will say she was full of life. She brought joy and happiness to those that she knew. She was a devoted and loving sister. She loved her family. She was a talented human being! Whatever job she did, she excelled at it.

People will bring up plenty of examples where Aerielle gave off a positive vibe. For instance, she would give a lot of laughs of her pestering her cat, Sami. It was hysterical. When she was younger than 18, she would run and laugh because she got so hyper. She has numerous friends that can give you at least one story about how she helped them to be in a better place in their lives.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.