Agnes Strassheim died October 13, 2022. She was born Agnes Marie Kracmer at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Chicago on May 7, 1939, to parents Charles Kracmer and Blanche Chadraba Kracmer. She was raised in Camp Lake, Drummond, and Silver Lake, WI.

After graduating from Wilmot High School, she earned BS and MS degrees from UW-Madison. She taught elementary school in Wheeling, IL, and Wilmot, WI. She married Dan Strassheim in 1967, raised two daughters: Nathalie and Barbara; and was stepmother to: Lisa and Tricia. Agnes retired in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim; and her husband Dan. Survivors include: Nathalie (Craig Tanner) and Barbara (Robert Radway); and four grandchildren.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, please give to Sam’s Kitten House, care of Westosha Veterinary Hospital (westoshavet.com).

