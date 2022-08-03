Aiden F. Braim

April 1, 2008—July 24, 2022

BRISTOL—Aiden Braim, age 14, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Bristol, WI.

Born on April 1, 2008 in South Carolina, he was the son of Ryan Braim and Brenda Ferger. He grew up attending local schools and was a current student at Mahone Middle School.

Aiden loved anything to do with the outdoors and nature. Exploring, fishing, and catching frogs. He loved to draw and give people his works of art. He loved playing video games with his brother and sister, reading books, and watching movies with the family. His favorite movies were the Jurassic Park series. He also loved school and telling his family about his accomplishments in school. Most of all, he loved making people smile and laugh, and helping with anything he could.

He will be dearly missed by his parents, Ryan and Brenda, and his siblings, Avalynn and Callaway Perotto; his grandparents, Michael and Sheila Braim; his Grandma, Trudy; his three uncles, William, David and Thomas Ferger.

Aiden was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Ferger.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

