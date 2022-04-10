Nov. 26, 1929—April 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Aileen Bridget (Fosh) Biel of Kenosha, WI and formerly of Antioch, IL, died peacefully at the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the age of 92.

Aileen was born on November 26, 1929 in Ilford, Essex, England. Due to the bombing of London during World War II, Aileen and her younger sister Mary were sent north to a Quaker school called The Oakley School for Girls in Shropshire, England, staying there through most of the war. (Aileen’s family home near London did sustain bomb damage, but thankfully no one was injured.) After graduation, Aileen attended secretarial school and worked as an Executive Secretary for the Continental Imperial Gas Association.

She also participated in community theater companies in the London area, in particular The Wanstead Players, and she once performed in front of Princess Elizabeth (now the current Queen).

After meeting Paul Nicholas Biel in Menton, France (she liked to proclaim that she “was a pick-up in a

hotel bar!”), they wrote letters to one another for years before marrying in 1959.

After briefly residing in Rogers Park, IL, the couple moved to Antioch, living in the former Oetting Ice and Coal Company foreman’s house. Aileen worked for many years at the Antioch Lower Grade School, first as a Secretary and then as the school’s first Librarian. When Principal Harley Ware asked Aileen to design and organize an area for the library, Aileen enthusiastically rose to the challenge, creating an engaging space that encouraged students to read and enjoy books.

After retirement, Aileen worked part-time as the Business Manager for the Palette Masque and Lyre (PM&L) Theatre in Antioch. Aileen first walked into the PM&L Theatre in 1965. She stayed for 55 years, volunteering her time and talents in just about every capacity. She performed on stage, specializing in comedies and musicals, and worked backstage as well, excelling as a Stage Manager. She served behind the scenes as PM&L’s President, Secretary, Board Member, Advertising Committee Chairperson, and Box Office Manager. Beloved by members of the theater, she received a plaque in 2017 that dubbed her the Grande Dame of PM&L.

In addition to her thespian involvement, Aileen served for four terms on the Antioch Community High School District 117 School Board, where she held the position of Secretary and helped usher in the creation of Lakes Community High School. Along with her husband Paul, Aileen was a long serving

member of the Antioch Rotary Club where she assisted with the annual auction and hosted numerous foreign exchange students. As intrepid travelers, Aileen and Paul visited places all over the world, with highlights including Australia, New Zealand, China, Thailand, Africa, Canada, and many parts of Europe.

Aileen was truly a one-of-a-kind lady who exemplified grace, class, hard work, determination, kindness, wisdom, and good humor. She was a loyal friend, a Jane Austen enthusiast, an accomplished knitter, enthusiastic party host, avid Chardonnay fan, lover of cookies, and was up for just about anything, including a bit part in the 1992 movie Ninja Zombie. She made a positive impact on every organization and community she was a part of. As a result, while her absence will be keenly felt, her presence will live on for many generations.

Aileen is survived by her sister Mary Randall of Essex, England; and her four children: Mark (Debbie) of Springfield, IL, Jennifer Franco (John) of Kenosha, WI, Andrew (Lyn) of Port Townsend, WA, and Stephen (Beth) of Milford, OH; as well as grandchildren: Nathan, Samantha, Katie, Daniel, Thomas, Grace, and Elias. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her sister Barbara, and her parents Robert and Kitty Fosh.

A Celebration of Aileen’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the PM&L Theater, 877 Main St. (Hwy. 83) in Antioch. This will be an event of laughter, music, and joy that all are welcome to attend. Feel free to wear bright colors, and come prepared to laugh! Friends may call from 1:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Bob Wang officiating. A reception of light refreshments and fellowship will follow in the PM&L Theater’s Tribute Hall and Lobby. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PM&L Theater, PO Box 23, Antioch IL 60002 for their Marquee Capital Campaign or the Antioch Rotary Club.

The family would like to thank Willowbrook Assisted Living and Brookdale Memory Care Kenosha for the excellent care they provided to Aileen in the past year.