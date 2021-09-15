1945 — 2021

Alan C. D. Goldsmith, 76, of Kenosha passed away on September 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice Alliance.

Alan was born on August 1, 1945, to Ralph D. and Lois A. (Walter) Goldsmith. He is survived by siblings: Arlet Steel, Carole (Gary) Young, Jamie (Carrie) Goldsmith; nieces and nephews Kathryn (Peter) Springer, Mark Steel, Lauren (Todd) King, Lesley (Jon Kendziera) Reynolds, Garret (Linda) Reynolds, Calgary Goldsmith, Katie Monahan, Amanda Johnson, and Elizabeth Peterson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Ralph and Lois Goldsmith, niece Stacey Reynolds and brother-in-law Russ Steel.

As a child Alan started in the family newspaper business, the Boscobel Dial. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1963. He then joined the Air Force and attended Syracuse University majoring in Russian and serving in Turkey through his term. He attended UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a BFA, and UW-Madison, MA, MFA. He continued to work for the Dial and taught at UW-Richland, Mount Senario College and UW-Parkside. At UW-Parkside he taught graphic design, web design, package design, typography, digital photography and computer illustration. He served as art department chair for three years, and retired Professor Emeritus in 2011.